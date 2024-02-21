The Office: Who Is Ewen MacIntosh's Keith Bishop & Who Played The U.S. Version?

On February 21, the public learned that actor Ewen MacIntosh from "The Office" died at the age of 50. On the original British version of the sitcom, he played a character named Keith Bishop.

Keith is a member of the accounting team at General Manager David Brent's (Ricky Gervais) branch of Wernham Hogg. Fans of the American version of "The Office" will recognize many of Keith's defining qualities in Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner), down to Kevin also being an accountant. Beyond a very general physical resemblance to one another, a key character trait Kevin inherited from Keith is his brand of intelligence. Keith, like Kevin, is often the office dunce, failing at basic tasks and lacking the ability to understand that he's unusual.

Perhaps the biggest differentiator between the two characters is that Keith is apathetic, whereas Kevin attempts to be more of a people pleaser. Keith is openly disinterested in his job, wishing he was a DJ instead. While Kevin doesn't have this same career aspiration, he inherited Keith's musical chops, playing the drums in a Season 8 episode. Kevin does not, however, share Keith's affinity for scotch eggs as an everyday snack.