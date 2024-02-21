The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead At 50

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who's known for his role as Keith Bishop on the British version of "The Office," has died, The Guardian reports. The news of MacIntosh's death came from a statement from his management company, Just Right Management.

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," it read. "His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green care home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year." The cause of MacIntosh's death has not been disclosed and the family is asking for privacy, but Just Right Management's Chelle Just noted that MacIntosh had dealt with health problems for two years.

MacIntosh was a prolific actor with screen credits in many notable projects across multiple genres. While Keith from "The Office" may be his best-remembered role, he also appeared in numerous other comedy projects and had parts in shows and movies that ranged from the long-running soap opera "EastEnders" to Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy-drama "The Lobster."