The Bruce Lee-Inspired Martial Arts Series Finding New Life On Netflix

"Warrior" has proven itself to be one of the most resilient series around, originating on Cinemax for its first two seasons before jumping to Max for its third. After Season 3, "Warrior" was canceled, and now the entire series can be found on Netflix, where a fresh crop of viewers is checking it out. Based on Netflix's analytics, "Warrior" Season 1 was the eighth most-watched TV series for the week of February 12 through 18. It had over 14 million hours viewed, so Bruce Lee's legacy continues to live on in a major way.

For those who don't know, "Warrior" was a concept Lee came up with in the 1970s, intending to star in the series. However, it wasn't picked up at the time, and the actor sadly passed away in 1973. Years later, Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, discovered his idea and brought the project to fruition alongside "F9" director Justin Lin.

"Warrior" tells the story of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a proficient martial artist who arrives in San Francisco in the 1870s to find his sister. The critically acclaimed show is noteworthy for its expertly choreographed fight scenes and predominantly Asian cast. Anyone who grew up watching Bruce Lee's movies will want to watch it.