Warrior Canceled After 3 Seasons (But Can Continue On Netflix Under One Condition)

"Warrior" has just ended for the second time, but if it's lucky, it could be revived a second time, too.

The martial arts series began its journey on Cinemax for two seasons before the network ceased original programming. Fortunately, Max picked it up for a third season, but Deadline reports the streaming service has canceled the show. It's disappointing news for fans, but there's hope yet. The article continues that "Warrior" will debut on Netflix in February 2024, in a co-exclusive deal with Max. In the past, several HBO shows have moved to Netflix, such as "Insecure" and "Six Feet Under," so "Warrior" getting the same treatment shouldn't be too surprising. However, there may be an added incentive for people to check out "Warrior" once it lands there.

According to Deadline's sources, Netflix could potentially renew "Warrior" for Season 4 if it does well on the platform. It's just a matter of the show finding a new fanbase passionate about seeing more, so "Warrior" could live on to fight another day. "Warrior" creator Jonathan Tropper sounded optimistic in a statement, "'Warrior' is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we've been given yet another lease on life, and I'm thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it."