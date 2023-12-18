Warrior Canceled After 3 Seasons (But Can Continue On Netflix Under One Condition)
"Warrior" has just ended for the second time, but if it's lucky, it could be revived a second time, too.
The martial arts series began its journey on Cinemax for two seasons before the network ceased original programming. Fortunately, Max picked it up for a third season, but Deadline reports the streaming service has canceled the show. It's disappointing news for fans, but there's hope yet. The article continues that "Warrior" will debut on Netflix in February 2024, in a co-exclusive deal with Max. In the past, several HBO shows have moved to Netflix, such as "Insecure" and "Six Feet Under," so "Warrior" getting the same treatment shouldn't be too surprising. However, there may be an added incentive for people to check out "Warrior" once it lands there.
According to Deadline's sources, Netflix could potentially renew "Warrior" for Season 4 if it does well on the platform. It's just a matter of the show finding a new fanbase passionate about seeing more, so "Warrior" could live on to fight another day. "Warrior" creator Jonathan Tropper sounded optimistic in a statement, "'Warrior' is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we've been given yet another lease on life, and I'm thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it."
Netflix could save yet another show with Warrior
Netflix has earned a reputation for canceling anything that isn't an immediate overnight sensation. However, the streaming service also knows when there's interest in a show other networks have given up on. Netflix has saved many canceled shows before, like "Lucifer" and "Manifest." The platform has also course-corrected with its own series. Netflix canceled "Warrior Nun" after two seasons, and after a passionate outcry from fans, the series will be wrapped up with a film trilogy.
"Warrior" has a great deal of pedigree going for it. The series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee and has Justin Lin, director of "Star Trek Beyond" and "F9," as an executive producer. Another executive producer on the series is Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter, who also released a statement, "If anything can be said about 'Warrior,' with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES 'Warrior' and from that Love more goodness flows."
Granted, "Warrior" Season 4 may be easier said than done. Deadline notes the actors have been released from their contracts, allowing them to pursue different work. In the event "Warrior" gets more episodes, it could be tough to get the team back together, especially series lead Andrew Koji, who plays Ah Sahm. Deadline noted in November how he's joining the cast of "Gangs of London." But that's probably not worth worrying about for the time being. Anyone who wants to check out the 30 episodes of "Warrior" can do so on Netflix starting in February.