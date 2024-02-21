Matthew Morrison's Glee Role Left Him With A Painful Medical Condition

Will Schuester had some genuinely weird behavior on "Glee," whether he was planting illicit substances in a student's locker or grinding onstage with the teenage members of the glee club. Apparently, actor Matthew Morrison experienced a lot of stress just playing the character.

Chatting with his former co-stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on their recap podcast "And That's What You Really Missed," Morrison revealed that he experienced actual health concerns while shooting "Glee" (via People). As he told the duo, "I was so stressed, I broke into the craziest psoriasis."

"Glee" infamously grew into an overnight success and made the cast into superstars ... and Morrison says all of this attention and pressure is exactly what caused his psoriasis. "You have all these news feeds coming out, like, bashing the way you're playing your character or people trying to tear you down," he recalled. "All of this had a huge impact on my life. "[I had] some super high highs, but also some really devastating lows. Our bodies are not designed to go through that kind of pressure."