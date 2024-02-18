Why Matthew Morrison Tried To Leave Glee Before Cory Monteith's Death

"Glee" star Matthew Morrison has revealed that he turned in his resignation from the hit high school musical series in 2013, but the tragic loss of fellow cast member Corey Monteith resulted in him staying on the show instead. The actor starred on Fox Television's "Glee" as beloved teacher Will Schuester, whose life — along with the lives of several students — transforms when he takes over the Glee club at Ohio's William McKinley High School. Among the actors who starred as the students in the series were Monteith, Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Morrison revealed on McHale and Ushkowitz's "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast that plans were in motion to leave the series after Season 4 because he felt his talents were no longer being utilized the way he wanted them to be. At the time, Morrison said, he wanted to explore some new avenues in showbiz: "No disrespect to the show. We were at a high, I was like, 'Maybe if I get off the show, I could go do something else, go do a movie,' and they agreed to let me off the show," the actor explained (via Deadline).

However, after Monteith died of an accidental drug overdose on July 13, 2013, at age 31, the series — which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan in 2009 — couldn't afford to let Morrison go. "Cory passed, and then they said they couldn't do it," Morrison told his fellow co-stars. "Because you can't have the two main guys on the show [leave]. So yeah, it was an interesting time."