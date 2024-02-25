The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Do You Need To Watch Other TWD Spin-Offs First?

The "Walking Dead" universe is a sprawling, fast-moving entity that's managed to bud off a handful of spin-offs. Some of those series take us to other places affected by the walker plague, while others — such as "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" — take characters from the main show's beloved ensemble cast and build up new adventures for them to tackle. The good news for "Walking Dead" fans is that they don't need to watch any of the show's other spin-offs before this one, with "The Ones Who Live" picking up right where Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) stories leave off during the series finale of "The Walking Dead."

Aside from that small footnote, viewers can move directly from when Michonne leaves "The Walking Dead" — in Season 10, Episode 13, "What We Become" — into this series, with "The Ones Who Live" giving pretty thorough background information as necessary. That's not to say that the series is entirely devoid of references to other "Walking Dead" spin-offs, though. For instance, trailers reveal that "The Ones Who Live" will see the return of the treacherous Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), who is not only a veteran of "The Walking Dead" Seasons 7–9 but also the primary antagonist of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Season 2, in which she is a warrant officer of the Civic Republic Military.