What SpongeBob SquarePants Characters Look Like As Real People, According To AI

SpongeBob SquarePants is deeply rooted in the world of whimsical animation, but what if he was real? In 1999, Nickelodeon had no idea what they were unleashing upon the world. At the turn of the century, the channel debuted "SpongeBob SquarePants" to the masses, creating bedlam in the world of animation. Created by Stephen Hillenburg, the children's program became an immediate juggernaut, spawning a highly successful billion-dollar multi-media franchise. Today, the aquatic, hamburger-frying misadventures of SpongeBob are just as ubiquitous as Mickey's exploits, making the former one of the most iconic characters of all time.

One major fascination with the series is how it has never technically made the jump to live-action. With the use of artificial intelligence, TikTok user @aiviking wants to change that. The user posted a video on the platform showcasing what SpongeBob characters would look like if they were real people and the results were astounding.

For starters, SpongeBob looks exactly like how you would imagine: a plucky, smiling young man decked out in a white shirt and red tie. The starfish Patrick, meanwhile looks like a typical slacker, rocking a floral shirt and pink hairdo, embodying the sloth-like tendencies of his animated counterpart. Squidward, meanwhile, looks like a jaded middle-aged man, sporting a scowl that just can't hide away the existential dread he tends to exhibit. The AI-generated images do a great job of embodying the characteristics of quirks of each respective character, making us wonder what a live-action "SpongeBob SquarePants" could look like.