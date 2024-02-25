Tom Holland As Danny Phantom Is Perfect Casting - And This Fanart Proves It
Kids growing up in the 2000s likely remember Danny Phantom (voiced by David Kaufman) kicking supernatural butt across Nickelodeon. The animated action-adventure series follows the life of ordinary high school student Danny Fenton (voiced by David Kaufman) who is fused with a ghost following an accident with an invention created by his ghost-hunting parents. With his newly acquired powers, Danny takes charge of ridding his town of subsequent supernatural threats.
With endless animated properties getting the live-action treatment in recent years, fans have wondered what "Danny Phantom" would look like in three dimensions. Among these is artist Katherine Waggoner who, in January 2021, shared a piece of fan art reimagining the show's titular hero being played by actor Tom Holland. Holland knows a thing or two about playing a teenage superhero, having achieved worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016.
Seeing the artwork only solidifies this instinct. Holland goes ghost with the greatest of ease with a design that appropriately updates the character, sporting Danny's white hair, green-powered-up hands, and a radical bluish-black suit. It makes too much sense for Holland to play Danny should a live-action version come to fruition — and fans aren't the only ones who think so.
Danny Phantom creator Butch Hartman thinks Holland is the perfect choice
With other nostalgic Nicktoons such as "Rugrats," "Dora the Explorer," and "Avatar: The Last Airbender" getting their own respective reimaginings in recent years, many think a "Danny Phantom" reboot is long overdue. A Change.org petition started in 2016 to bring back the show has currently amassed over 18,000 signatures, with fans reminiscing of how much the series meant to them while believing that it had more potential than its three seasons and over 50 episodes allowed.
Should Paramount give the greenlight to a live-action reboot, some have vouched for "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland to take on the titular role. Among these believers is "Danny Phantom" creator Butch Hartman. Hartman, who is also responsible for other fan-favorite cartoons such as "The Fairly OddParents" and "T.U.F.F. Puppy," shared this take when asked who he'd cast as Danny while attending Orlando's MegaCon Fan Expo in February. "Tom Holland, all the way," he shared (via ComicBook.com). "It's got to be Tom Holland."
Given that "Danny Phantom" celebrates its 20th anniversary in April, the time seems right for the show to get a new lease on life. And if Nickelodeon wants to strike while the iron's hot, getting Holland on board is a no-brainer.