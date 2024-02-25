Tom Holland As Danny Phantom Is Perfect Casting - And This Fanart Proves It

Kids growing up in the 2000s likely remember Danny Phantom (voiced by David Kaufman) kicking supernatural butt across Nickelodeon. The animated action-adventure series follows the life of ordinary high school student Danny Fenton (voiced by David Kaufman) who is fused with a ghost following an accident with an invention created by his ghost-hunting parents. With his newly acquired powers, Danny takes charge of ridding his town of subsequent supernatural threats.

With endless animated properties getting the live-action treatment in recent years, fans have wondered what "Danny Phantom" would look like in three dimensions. Among these is artist Katherine Waggoner who, in January 2021, shared a piece of fan art reimagining the show's titular hero being played by actor Tom Holland. Holland knows a thing or two about playing a teenage superhero, having achieved worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016.

Seeing the artwork only solidifies this instinct. Holland goes ghost with the greatest of ease with a design that appropriately updates the character, sporting Danny's white hair, green-powered-up hands, and a radical bluish-black suit. It makes too much sense for Holland to play Danny should a live-action version come to fruition — and fans aren't the only ones who think so.