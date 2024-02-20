Daredevil: Born Again Video Shows The Punisher Killing A Marvel Hero - But There's A Twist

New BTS footage from "Daredevil: Born Again" hints at a big death, and, this time, the victim isn't Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

A clip circulating online depicts a hooded figure wearing the trademark skull emblem of the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) assassinating White Tiger, a vigilante long-rumored to make their debut in the upcoming Disney+ original series. The 23-second video, which was almost certainly recorded on someone's phone, is the subject of much speculation because, while the Punisher is known for his aggressive use of corporal punishment, he isn't necessarily known for gunning down heroes. According to Hollywood insider "MyTimeToShineHello," fans of Frank Castle's legacy can rest easy — that isn't the Punisher.

Instead, Looper's sources suggest that the figure in the footage is a corrupt police officer stealing Castle's alias, presumably to safeguard their own identity while committing murder. It's unclear why a crooked cop would want to target White Tiger specifically, but given how "Echo" set up Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) to become the mayor of New York City, it's likely that "Born Again" will feature a consistent theme of questionable civil servants. Conversely, the rogue lawman might have nothing to do with Kingpin and everything to do with a problem that the Punisher faces in the comics ... as well as in our world.