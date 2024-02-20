Daredevil: Born Again Video Shows The Punisher Killing A Marvel Hero - But There's A Twist
New BTS footage from "Daredevil: Born Again" hints at a big death, and, this time, the victim isn't Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).
A clip circulating online depicts a hooded figure wearing the trademark skull emblem of the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) assassinating White Tiger, a vigilante long-rumored to make their debut in the upcoming Disney+ original series. The 23-second video, which was almost certainly recorded on someone's phone, is the subject of much speculation because, while the Punisher is known for his aggressive use of corporal punishment, he isn't necessarily known for gunning down heroes. According to Hollywood insider "MyTimeToShineHello," fans of Frank Castle's legacy can rest easy — that isn't the Punisher.
Instead, Looper's sources suggest that the figure in the footage is a corrupt police officer stealing Castle's alias, presumably to safeguard their own identity while committing murder. It's unclear why a crooked cop would want to target White Tiger specifically, but given how "Echo" set up Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) to become the mayor of New York City, it's likely that "Born Again" will feature a consistent theme of questionable civil servants. Conversely, the rogue lawman might have nothing to do with Kingpin and everything to do with a problem that the Punisher faces in the comics ... as well as in our world.
The Punisher doesn't take kindly to cops admiring him
Frank Castle does not trust the police. In his eyes, the honest ones uphold a failing system that the dishonest ones exploit, and neither group provides much aid for Castle's killer crusade, but some fully support what the Punisher does. And when it comes to those who believe that he's a role model to emulate, well, Castle hates them.
In "Punisher #13," the antihero encounters a pair of cops who adorn their cruiser with a bumper sticker of his emblem. Castle immediately tears up the sticker and drops the coldest warning in Marvel history. "I'll say this once. We're not the same. You took an oath to uphold the law. You help people. I gave all that up a long time ago," the Punisher says. "You don't do what I do. Nobody does. You boys need a role model? His name is Captain America, and he'd be happy to have you."
Despite Castle's clear stance against admirers, Marvel's killer-with-a-conscience can't quite shake his fanbase, on the page or in real life. In 2022, Marvel Comics rebranded the Punisher with a new logo because so many hate groups — including actual members of law enforcement, the military, right-wing insurrectionists, and neo-Nazis — co-opted the skull for their own purposes. If our source is correct and the BTS footage doesn't depict Castle, then maybe the MCU version of the Punisher is about to get a rebrand, too. "Daredevil: Born Again" is shaping up to be one heavy story.