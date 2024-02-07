Daredevil: Born Again BTS Photos Hint At A Big Death - But Is Marvel Trolling Us?

Quote tweeting one of the leaked image posts, established leaker @MyTimeToShineH wrote a worrying message to "Daredevil" fans: "Foggy dies, Karen lives." But before you get too frantic about the fate of your favorite characters, consider the follow-up. The leaker quickly quote tweeted their own post and clarified: "Just kidding y'all they filmed multiple versions of this scene so this isn't really a spoiler."

So, essentially, Foggy's ostensible death could be little more than a fake-out meant to throw off those looking at leaked set photos. Or it could be a fake fake-out to further fake us out. Either way, we likely won't know for sure until the series premieres.

The ambiguity of the leak lines up with previous reports on the level of involvement from both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson. In January, leaker @DanielRPK made a post claiming that Woll would only be in three episodes of the new series, but that he did not know how many episodes Henson would be in. If it's true that Foggy dies early on, the returning actor's episode count may be much lower than anticipated by fans.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Foggy manages to emerge from the events of "Daredevil: Born Again" unscathed in the final cut of the show. However, if the series really does mark the character's swan song, it may prove to be one of the saddest TV character deaths of all time.