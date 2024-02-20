Netflix Released A Must-Watch, Oscar-Nominated Animated Movie For Free On YouTube

For anyone who likes to watch every Oscar-nominated movie before the big ceremony, the quest just got a little easier. For one week only, Netflix has uploaded the entirety of "Nimona" to YouTube. The adventure comedy — which is based on the "Nimona" graphic novel by ND Stevenson — is nominated for best animated feature at this year's Academy Awards, so this is the perfect chance to see one of the most underrated films of 2023 without spending a dime.

It's not like Netflix to release full movies to YouTube for free, even if it is for a limited time. "Nimona" co-director Troy Quane posted about the intriguing move to X (formerly known as Twitter): "Visibility matters. Inclusion matters. Diversity matters. Compassion matters. And that message matters enough that our friends @netflix are willing to share that for free. This is BIG."

"Nimona" is a queer story, with the titular character, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, being genderfluid. There's also a gay relationship at the center of the story between Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) and Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang). It's the kind of representation not often seen in media, especially in children's projects, but it's essential viewing that goes far beyond the usual lip service other studios tend to give queer representation. People who need to see this story can watch it without a subscription, and many are ecstatic at the news. This is exhibited by X user @SalMarra927, who wrote, "A friend of mine doesn't have Netflix, and he REALLY wanted to watch this film. He's REALLY excited that he FINALLY can."