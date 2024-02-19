True Detective: Night Country Episode 5 Pays Homage To A Major Real-World Mystery

"True Detective: Night Country" Episode 5, "Part 5," is one intense penultimate episode. Death and tension run rampant throughout, and in the end, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) finally make their way toward the hyped ice caves ... which may or may not lead into the mysterious "Night Country" that gives the season its name. While it's easy to miss among all the grief, struggle, and patricide, the episode also contains a subtle nod to the Dyatlov Pass incident, a real-life event that makes everything even creepier than before.

The Dyatlov Pass incident is an infamous 1959 mystery in which a group of nine hikers died on the Kholat Saykl mountain in Russia. Seemingly, they cut themselves out from their tent and escaped into the snowy wilderness with barely any clothes and were found all around the nearby area, some with strange and horrific injuries. Over the years, there have been multiple theories of what happened to the group, ranging from natural forces to the paranormal. One of the more convincing is that a slab avalanche partially buried their tent and forced them to flee into the night.

In "Part 5," Anchorage's autopsy deems the Tsalal station scientists' deaths the result of ... a slab avalanche, an Easter egg that seems custom-designed to connect the Tsalal incident to the Dyatlov Pass one, adding yet another layer to the season's tendency to blur the lines between the normal and the supernatural.