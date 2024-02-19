The Ending Of True Detective: Night Country Explained

The following article includes references to suicide, mental illness, and domestic violence.

If you were hoping for everything to wrap up cleanly at the end of "True Detective: Night Country," the season finale may leave you a little disappointed. We get explanations for the Tsalal deaths and the murder of Annie Kowtok (Nivi Pedersen), but a lot of threads are left blowing in the Alaskan wind. Some characters leave relationships in a middle ground with no real resolution offered. And as for the show's extensive supernatural component, well, let's just say things are left open for interpretation.

That's not inherently a bad thing, of course. A mystery show has the right to leave some things mysterious, especially when ghosts and deadly forces of nature are commonplace. The fictional town of Ennis, Alaska remains the star of the season all the way through to the end, and it's in the gorgeous shots of harsh blizzards and the northern lights that "Night Country" finds some kind of ethereal closure. Lead protagonists Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) get the meat of the material in the show's final episode, completing character arcs that, while emotionally powerful, leave a bit to be desired.

There are shocking twists, sad revelations, and even more suggestions of the supernatural before all is said and done. So, let's dig into the ending of "True Detective: Night Country," unpack what actually happens, and try to figure out what it all means.