AI Reimagines Disney Princes As 'Real People' - The Results Are Charming
Disney princesses get far more attention when it comes to analysis and representation at Disney theme parks. But the princes (for the most part) are nothing to sneeze at, either. They may come across as a bunch of interchangeable handsome guys, but thanks to the power of AI from TikToker @dreamy_ia, we can now see how princes from various animated Disney movies would look like if they were actual human beings. The result winds up being ... a bunch of interchangeable handsome guys, but in real life!
@dreamy_ia
The slideshow first shows how the princes look in their respective animated films. It then cuts to how they might look if the cartoon version was transposed into a more photorealistic art style. From chiseled jawlines to perfectly coiffed hair, there are definitely some common attributes to find across the board. Unlike how a realistic AI Shrek is pure nightmare fuel, these are pretty likable, with realistic Aladdin and Prince Eric from "The Little Mermaid" looking like guys you'd love to introduce to your parents. As for Prince Adam from "Beauty and the Beast," it's the human version as opposed to the beastly one, but it's easy to see why Belle was content staying with him if that's the iteration she received.
You can pair up the realistic Disney princes with realistic Disney princesses
The comments for the AI Disney prince slideshow are filled with people getting thirsty over the various fake men. Some of the princes who get particular attention from fans include Flynn Rider from "Tangled," where it seems like they finally got his nose right, and John Smith from "Pocahontas," who looks like Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt combined but somehow even more beautiful. But one thing people want to see above all else involves these handsome princes paired up with their equally attractive princess counterparts.
TikToker @dreamy_ia also has a video using AI to create realistic Disney princesses. Just like the princes, the Disney princesses are practically perfect in every way, without a blemish in sight. In fact, it almost seems like AI may have pulled from some of the real live-action castings when designing the realistic princesses, as Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" looks fairly similar to Emma Watson.
In both slideshows, the princes and princesses are utterly breathtaking. It makes sense many of the princesses were willing to marry their respective princes without knowing that much about them because ... well, just look at them. Why would Cinderella waste time learning about Prince Henry's interests when he looks like that?