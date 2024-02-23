AI Reimagines Disney Princes As 'Real People' - The Results Are Charming

Disney princesses get far more attention when it comes to analysis and representation at Disney theme parks. But the princes (for the most part) are nothing to sneeze at, either. They may come across as a bunch of interchangeable handsome guys, but thanks to the power of AI from TikToker @dreamy_ia, we can now see how princes from various animated Disney movies would look like if they were actual human beings. The result winds up being ... a bunch of interchangeable handsome guys, but in real life!

The slideshow first shows how the princes look in their respective animated films. It then cuts to how they might look if the cartoon version was transposed into a more photorealistic art style. From chiseled jawlines to perfectly coiffed hair, there are definitely some common attributes to find across the board. Unlike how a realistic AI Shrek is pure nightmare fuel, these are pretty likable, with realistic Aladdin and Prince Eric from "The Little Mermaid" looking like guys you'd love to introduce to your parents. As for Prince Adam from "Beauty and the Beast," it's the human version as opposed to the beastly one, but it's easy to see why Belle was content staying with him if that's the iteration she received.