A Realistic Shrek As Imagined By AI Is Haunting - And A Little Steamy?

"Shrek" was always meant to be a rebuttal of sorts to classic fairy tale films. This was seen by the titular character, voiced by Mike Myers, being a gross ogre who lives in the swamp instead of a handsome prince. Now, with AI, fans can see Shrek as the disgusting, terrifying monster the townspeople always viewed him as.

TikToker @takieddine1758 uploaded a slideshow showing realistic images of Shrek, many of which are genuinely off-putting. One shows the ogre sitting forlornly in abject filth. Another has him monstrously devour a bowl of frogs. There's even something chilling about Shrek standing next to a realistic Donkey (Eddie Murphy), which just looks like a giant donkey. But one image stands out from the rest.

The sixth image shows a realistic Fiona (Cameron Diaz) as an ogre, and many people think she's kind of a baddie. Whereas AI made Shrek an entity of pure malice, Fiona's just hot. Plenty of comments come from people joking about the Fiona image, although, to be fair, there's another picture of Fiona with Shrek, and both of them look like they're ready to consume the first living thing they see. But that one Fiona image has people thinking dirty thoughts ... and not just because she's in a swamp, if you catch our drift.