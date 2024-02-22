A TikTok Theory May Explain The Twisted Origins Of Disney Villain Dr. Facilier

Dr. Facilier (voiced by Keith David) from 2009's "The Princess and the Frog" is presented as a mysterious figure. His dark connections to the underworld and skilled abilities in black magic make him a formidable opponent for Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) and Naveen (Bruno Campos). But the skills that make Facilier such a charismatic bad guy may have originated from one of the film's protagonists, according to a theory going around on TikTok.

TikTok user @bovklas shared an intriguing concept regarding Facilier's origins. At one point in the film, Facilier refers to himself as a royal on his mother's side. Another character in the movie with a similarly dignified title is the blind priestess Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), who is known as the Voodoo Queen of the Bayou. The user also notes Odie's loyal snake and husband, Juju. During Facilier's performance of "Friends on the Other Side," there is a moment when his shadow turns into a snake and his eyes similarly resemble that of Juju's, in specific. With this evidence, the theory states that Facilier is the child of both Mama Odie and Juju.

The post, which has garnered over 1 million likes, evoked strong reactions from longtime fans of the Disney flick. User @yasmyn called it, " ... the coolest theory ever. definitely true," while @Sassysio wrote, "I've watched this movie for my whole life and this is definitely the best theory about the movie." Others went even deeper with the concept, such as the top-voted comment by @fr.itz_desia, who questioned, "What if the shadow man turned his dad into a snake?" With such a strong theory and passionate responses to boot, is there any chance of these questions getting answered?