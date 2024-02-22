What The 'Z' In Dragon Ball Z Means (And Why It's So Important)

As a continuation of the "Dragon Ball" universe, "Dragon Ball Z" has the world's fate regularly fall into the clenched fists of heroic Z fighters like Goku and Vegeta. These heroes regularly live, die, and fight again whenever Earth is invaded or when a martial arts tournament needs organizing to dictate the future of the human race, but here's one that might still stump fans of the show to this day: what does the "Z" actually stand for?

Often mentioned by voice artist Kyle Henry Hebert during his narration at the start and end of every episode of the dubbed version of the show, the letter "Z" sure felt like it carried some weight. For the show's creator, Akira Toriyama, who at the time was hoping to wrap up the manga it was adapting from, the "Z" was a simple stamp to put an end to Goku's adventures.

In a translated interview from Kanzenshuu, Toriyama clarified, "'Z' is the last letter of the alphabet, right? Anyhow, from that time, I really already wanted to end the comic (laughs), so I gave the title a 'Z' with the meaning of 'That's all, folks.'" But while Toriyama hoped the "Z" would end things, it gained new life through means more powerful than any spirit bomb — the fans.