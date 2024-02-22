Christopher Nolan Cut A Gruesome Dark Knight Rises Death Scene To Avoid NC-17 Rating

In an alternate world, Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" would have received an NC-17 rating. After the release of 2008's "The Dark Knight," Nolan was riding a crazy high. His sophomore "Batman" flick went on to gross a whopping $1 billionand received eight Oscar nominations, bringing home two statues, including a best supporting actor nod for Heath Ledger as the Joker. He later returned to wrap up his Caped Crusader trilogy with 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," which featured Bane (Tom Hardy) taking over Gotham City.

The hype for "The Dark Knight Rises" was unprecedented but completely valid. But if Nolan had left one scene in, the film's theatrical release would have been botched. On the "ReelBlend" podcast, Matthew Modine, who played Deputy Commissioner Peter Foley, revealed that his death scene at the hands of Talia al Ghul's (Marion Cotillard) poor driving was a bit too much and had to be cut. "Because he said it was so violent that [the film] would have gotten an NC-17 rating," Modine said, discussing how, in the final cut, his character's lifeless body is shown shortly after Bane's death and Talia al Ghul's escape.

Modine continued by breaking down his character's death in detail. "The guy that was doubling me got hit by the car," Modine said, pointing to al Ghul's road rage after Bane's death. "They put a plexiglass thing on the front of [the car] and he got hit. They had ropes to pull him into the air, but he went up and they dropped him from about 15 feet, and the sound of his body hitting the cobblestone street in front of the New York Stock Exchange, it was sickening."