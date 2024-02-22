Why Star Trek: Enterprise Considered Killing Scott Bakula's Captain Archer

The late Manny Coto only worked on "Star Trek: Enterprise" for two seasons, but during this brief stretch, the writer/showrunner attempted to leave his mark on the series by killing Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula). According to "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," a self-described uncensored and unauthorized oral history written by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Coto wanted to kill Archer to infuse "Enterprise" with a little extra drama but co-creator Rick Berman vetoed the idea.

"I remember at one point we debated actually killing [Archer] as a way to inject a dramatic situation into the fourth season, where the characters now have to get used to someone brand-new coming on board," said Coto. "This person would have a totally different way of doing things ... and so you would have [all the] characters kind of butting heads against this individual ... that was one where [Berman] said no ... I probably would have done it if we had known we were going for seven seasons."

Coto added that removing Archer from the equation would have been a temporary situation because the show banked on Bakula to bring in viewers. It's possible that Berman rejected Coto's pitch because Bakula almost wasn't cast on "Enterprise" and he didn't want audiences to think that the actor was getting fired. It's also possible that the dropped narrative thread was too close to a stunt that UPN wanted to try.