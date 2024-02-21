What Happened To Cameron Boyce: Inside The Tragic Death Of The Disney Channel Star

In 2019, at the age of 20, Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away. The actor, who was best known for starring in the "Descendants" film series as the anti-hero son of Cruella de Vil (Wendy Raquel Robinson), suffered a seizure in his sleep which was, according to a family spokesperson who spoke to ABC, the "result of an ongoing medical condition for which [Boyce] was being treated."

His parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, told "The Squeeze" — a podcast co-hosted by Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome — that their son's larger condition was epilepsy. They confessed to misinterpreting the dangers of night-time seizures, of which their son experienced five across his lifetime.

"There's so much stuff that we didn't know before he died," said Mrs. Boyce. "Everything that Cameron had in terms of his epilepsy were actually things that we thought were positive, which were actually negative. I thought because he had [seizures] in his sleep that he was safe. But actually having them in your sleep is more common[ly] associated with people dying."

Boyce's death is specifically attributed to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, SUDEP is not well understood. It possesses a label but no confirmed cause, only potential causes and potential deterrents.