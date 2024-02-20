Bones Almost Didn't Star David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel - But They Saved Each Other

Despite the inherent morbidity of the gruesome procedural drama "Bones," the beloved Fox series is undeniably a romance. After all, audiences spent nearly 12 years diligently watching Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) forge a fairly rocky relationship, resulting in a still pretty stressful "happily-ever-after." It is likely unsurprising for fans that Boreanaz and Deschanel proved to be compelling scene partners before "Bones" even went into production.

IGN reported that during a May 2007 panel, the show's executive producer and creator Hart Hanson suggested Boreanaz made him unhappy in his introductory discussion regarding "Bones." In addition, a different actor had been the top choice to play Bones. However, once Boreanaz and Deschanel did their initial reading as their respective characters, it was clear their rapport was something that audiences needed to see.

Deschanel discussed being introduced to Boreanaz during a joint July 2016 interview with CineMovie. Deschanel noted that Boreanaz had been hired to portray Booth while she was still fighting to be Bones. According to Boreanaz, he had done callbacks with several actors wanting to embody the serious scientist. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star stated, however, that none of their performances held a candle to Deschanel's interpretation of the forensic anthropologist.

"Sparks flew. It was just chemistry in a bottle," said Boreanaz.