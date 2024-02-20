Bones Almost Didn't Star David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel - But They Saved Each Other
Despite the inherent morbidity of the gruesome procedural drama "Bones," the beloved Fox series is undeniably a romance. After all, audiences spent nearly 12 years diligently watching Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) forge a fairly rocky relationship, resulting in a still pretty stressful "happily-ever-after." It is likely unsurprising for fans that Boreanaz and Deschanel proved to be compelling scene partners before "Bones" even went into production.
IGN reported that during a May 2007 panel, the show's executive producer and creator Hart Hanson suggested Boreanaz made him unhappy in his introductory discussion regarding "Bones." In addition, a different actor had been the top choice to play Bones. However, once Boreanaz and Deschanel did their initial reading as their respective characters, it was clear their rapport was something that audiences needed to see.
Deschanel discussed being introduced to Boreanaz during a joint July 2016 interview with CineMovie. Deschanel noted that Boreanaz had been hired to portray Booth while she was still fighting to be Bones. According to Boreanaz, he had done callbacks with several actors wanting to embody the serious scientist. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star stated, however, that none of their performances held a candle to Deschanel's interpretation of the forensic anthropologist.
"Sparks flew. It was just chemistry in a bottle," said Boreanaz.
David Boreanaz discussed his feelings about his on-screen wife
David Boreanaz discussed Booth and Bones' relationship in a February 2017 BUILD series interview. He stated that he and Emily Deschanel knew the show relied upon the characters' interactions.
The "Angel" actor also stated he enjoyed sharing scenes with Deschanel. He explained that he and Deschanel would privately go over their lines with an acting coach, and during those sessions, he and Deschanel were at their most vulnerable, giving more depth to their characters. "[I was] blessed to have a co-star who was able to want to do that and also someone who was there with each other through times of grief or whatever," said the star. "Because things happen. And you do things in a way that with the characters, you are there for each other. So you know what's going on in her mind. And she does in your mind, but the audience doesn't know. Which makes for a really great chemistry, connection."
Boreanaz also shared that he missed acting as Deschanel's onscreen husband.