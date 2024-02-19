How CBS Censored Yellowstone's Most Explicit Swearing & Nudity

For writer and producer Taylor Sheridan, spin-offs have been a lucrative and narratively fulfilling way to expand the lore of the Dutton family, whose travails have inspired "1883," "1923," and more forthcoming series in the "Yellowstone" universe. In the case of the original series, simply airing it on CBS was another way to increase viewership.

The drama premiered on CBS, which is under the Paramount Global umbrella along with the Paramount Network, where "Yellowstone" airs, on September 17. But reintroducing a cable series on network TV isn't without its complications. While cable series are afforded a certain amount of laxity when it comes to violence and profanity, network shows must adhere to broadcast standards. In other words, "Yellowstone" had to tone things down a bit for CBS.

The swearing is easy enough to dial back via some editing. Plenty of Dutton family F-bombs have been muted from the CBS broadcast rather than replaced with voiceovers. Other replacements have to be more clever. CBS subs out "c***sucker" in favor of "son of a b****," though Beth's (Kelly Reilly) dialogue is a bit more challenging to tame. Her pejorative "soft f***" to an overly friendly barfly is changed to "snowflake."