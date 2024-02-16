Who Is Dr. Umstick? Eric Andre's Weird Ice Cream Commercial, Explained

The ad agency behind Drumstick's bizarre mascot is called Öpinionated. They produced both the initial series of ads and the popular ice cream brand's first Super Bowl commercial. After the character debuted, marketing blog Muse by Clio interviewed Öpinionated's Lauren Olson and Nate Corrado about how they came up with the wacky ad campaign and what it was like to bring their idea to fruition.

"Everything we wrote and designed was very intentionally built to ladder up to our concept that eating a Drumstick is like taking an adventure. Frequently the humor comes from the human and grounded vulnerability Dr. Umstick exudes in his expression of genuine love," Olson and Corrado said, attempting to explain with logic why they decided a human doll would fall in love with an ice cream cone. "Plus, it's Drumstick. It would be a shame to not do something delightful with such a fun brand."

For what it's worth, Öpinionated's gamble on this unusual idea paid off. According to Olson and Corrado, Drumstick was immediately receptive to the Dr. Umstick character, and obviously liked him enough to bring him back for a big-time Super Bowl commercial with Eric Andre.