The Most Disturbing Animated Nude Scenes

The following article contains extensive discussion of sexual assault and other sexual imagery.

Before you ask: this is not a list of scenes from hentai. We get it; when seeing a headline about disturbing animated nude scenes, some people's minds are immediately going to jump to visions of anime girls having carnal encounters with tentacled monsters. Cataloguing enough hentai to come up with a definitive list of the most disturbing scenes, however, frankly sounds dangerous to one's mental health. There's just too much of it. Plus, Looper is not a adult video site.

Instead, this is a list showcasing examples of artistic but disturbing nudity in non-pornographic animated films and television series. Animation has often been thought of as a medium for children's entertainment — which more often than not won't be allowed to feature any graphic nudity — or for wacky adult comedies, where the use of nudity is usually too silly to really be disturbing. Many of the examples on this list buck these generalizations, demonstrating the potential animation has for seriously exploring extremely upsetting subject matter — though it also contains some wacky comedies that just went too far, and one ostensible children's show that no child should ever be allowed to watch.