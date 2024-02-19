Marvel Star Wants To Play Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom After His MCU Death

Ben Mendelsohn is ready to give Marvel another go. The Australian actor, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Captain Marvel" and presumably bowed out with "Secret Invasion," sees the death of his character — Talos, the former Skrull general — as the opening of a window rather than the closing of a door. Mendelsohn wants to join the list of actors who have played more than one role in the MCU – and not just as some tertiary character either. He's publicly thrown his hat into the ring for the dreaded Dr. Victor von Doom.

Speaking to GQ, Mendelsohn admitted that he would sacrifice no small amount of himself to play the "Fantastic Four" villain. "I would almost give my eyes and teeth to play Doctor Doom. I think Doctor Doom is the great unread Marvel character that could and should be done," he voiced. Should Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) end up battling the Latverian monarch in the MCU, Mendelsohn won't be the only talent gunning for the iron crown, however.