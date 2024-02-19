Marvel Star Wants To Play Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom After His MCU Death
Ben Mendelsohn is ready to give Marvel another go. The Australian actor, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Captain Marvel" and presumably bowed out with "Secret Invasion," sees the death of his character — Talos, the former Skrull general — as the opening of a window rather than the closing of a door. Mendelsohn wants to join the list of actors who have played more than one role in the MCU – and not just as some tertiary character either. He's publicly thrown his hat into the ring for the dreaded Dr. Victor von Doom.
Speaking to GQ, Mendelsohn admitted that he would sacrifice no small amount of himself to play the "Fantastic Four" villain. "I would almost give my eyes and teeth to play Doctor Doom. I think Doctor Doom is the great unread Marvel character that could and should be done," he voiced. Should Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) end up battling the Latverian monarch in the MCU, Mendelsohn won't be the only talent gunning for the iron crown, however.
Casting rumors on the Doom front are hazy
Doctor Doom has appeared in every single live-action adaptation of the "Fantastic Four" so far, including the 1994 film that was never released. Joseph Culp, Julian McMahon, and Toby Kebbell all had their chance at the role, but who will don the green cloak next? Will it be Ben Mendelsohn? He's a highly decorated blockbuster talent whose previous MCU role literally involved shape-shifting — he's got the range. Even so, it's unlikely.
According to rumors, Marvel intends for the Fantastic Four to battle Galactus — a cosmic being who devours planets — in their introductory film, which means that they will face the Silver Surfer — Galactus' mighty herald — as well. Reports suggest that Javier Bardem will play Galactus, that Marvel is seeking an actor to portray the Silver Surfer, and that Doctor Doom will be relegated to a brief cameo.
Doctor Doom could very easily be the next Big Bad of the MCU. If "Avengers: Secret Wars" adheres to its source material, then he will steal godhood and single-handedly combat some of the most powerful heroes on Marvel's roster. Hopefully, Marvel Studios will take its time casting "the great unread" villain because, even with "Deadpool 3" promising a better future, the MCU desperately needs a long-term win.