Dave Franco Talks Working With Wife Alison Brie On Their New Film Somebody I Used To Know

Dave Franco and Alison Brie tied the knot in 2017 after first getting together in 2012 (via Entertainment Tonight). Since then, they've worked together professionally a few times, and if anything, it only seems to have made their relationship stronger. Franco spoke as much to podcast host Justin Long in an episode promoting his upcoming film, stating, "For whatever reason, it just works great, and I guess it's because we just really trust each other, and I think she's the greatest actress on the planet."

Franco went on to say how he's really come to appreciate her acting prowess from watching her perform every day for weeks on end. He's in awe of how she can move between comedy and drama so effortlessly. Of course, there's also the little matter that, so far, he's directed his wife as characters in relationships with other men. While some people may have a problem watching their wife get romantic with others, Franco doesn't mind and knows it's all part of the job.

He explained, "For us, we don't even think about it. There's just so much inherent trust there, and it's part of our job. At the same time, it's not something we're super excited about ... But I think in this scenario where I'm directing her in these romantic scenes, I can only imagine that it's probably, at least at first, more uncomfortable, maybe for that other person." Whatever works for the couple is clearly working out just fine. "Somebody I Used to Know" releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.