AI Reimagines Thanos Based On Different Countries - The Results Are Marvelous

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos' (Josh Brolin) plan is to restore balance to the universe by wiping out half of all existence. He's a formidable foe, especially when he wields all the Infinity Gems. But would he be as much of a threat if he came from Belgium rather than Titan?

That's a thought experiment TikToker Gulex Vision (@gulexvision) indirectly proposed by asking AI to make a Thanos for various countries on Earth. The variations mostly rest in how the Mad Titan is dressed because he's his same purple self in every iteration, but some of them stand out more than others.

For instance, Gulex Vision captioned the image of the Egyptian Thanos, who looks ready to take on Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) with his traditional headdress, "10/10 Egypt always deliver [sic]." The Swedish Thanos, who's wearing garb resembling the country's flag, also gets a special shout-out from the TikToker ("9/10 cool").

While many of the AI-developed images present intimidating outfits for Thanos, the others are just plain silly, delving into occasional stereotypes that make him seem less like an intergalactic threat and more like a slightly racist uncle who's trying too hard to fit in on a family vacation.