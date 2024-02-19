AI Reimagines Thanos Based On Different Countries - The Results Are Marvelous
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos' (Josh Brolin) plan is to restore balance to the universe by wiping out half of all existence. He's a formidable foe, especially when he wields all the Infinity Gems. But would he be as much of a threat if he came from Belgium rather than Titan?
That's a thought experiment TikToker Gulex Vision (@gulexvision) indirectly proposed by asking AI to make a Thanos for various countries on Earth. The variations mostly rest in how the Mad Titan is dressed because he's his same purple self in every iteration, but some of them stand out more than others.
For instance, Gulex Vision captioned the image of the Egyptian Thanos, who looks ready to take on Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) with his traditional headdress, "10/10 Egypt always deliver [sic]." The Swedish Thanos, who's wearing garb resembling the country's flag, also gets a special shout-out from the TikToker ("9/10 cool").
While many of the AI-developed images present intimidating outfits for Thanos, the others are just plain silly, delving into occasional stereotypes that make him seem less like an intergalactic threat and more like a slightly racist uncle who's trying too hard to fit in on a family vacation.
Belgian Thanos is holding a waffle ... because Belgian waffles
Fans who commented under the slideshow called out some of their favorites, like the Austrian, Greek, Nigerian, Norwegian, Polish, or Welsh Thanos. But other iterations stand out for all the wrong reasons. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would've had a field day making fun of Belgian Thanos' bowler hat and slightly misshapen waffle. Apparently, using the power of the Infinity Stones works up such an appetite that the Mad Titan has to carry something around with him at all times.
There's also the matter of the Bosnian Thanos. Not only is his Infinity Gauntlet missing one of the stones, but he also has a gun. Sure, it makes sense that he would want to be covered for any possibility, but why would he need a gun if he has even just one Infinity Stone? It's enough to make you not realize that the flag behind him actually looks more like Kosovo's. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Thanos looks like he's ready to play in the World Cup with a soccer ball in hand.
That leads us to the Argentinian Thanos. Most of the other creations see him in a new outfit, usually in the colors of the flag of whatever country he's supposed to be from. However, this Thanos is wearing his usual clothing and standing next to a man in an Argentinian scarf and sunglasses who may or may not be Lionel Messi. Maybe this version of Thanos learned he didn't need to wipe out half of all life; maybe the real treasure was the friends he made along the way.