Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Has One Piece Of Advice For The Next Jacob Black
A new spin on "Twilight" is lurking in the shadows. In 2023, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a TV series reboot of Stephenie Meyer's mega-popular fantasy romance franchise is in the works. While details on casting are still quite slim for the time being, that hasn't stopped Taylor Lautner, who starred as werewolf-turned-boyfriend Jacob Black in each "Twilight" film, from offering up some advice to whoever plays the character next.
During an interview with Collider, Lautner provided a few nuggets of wisdom aimed at his future "Twilight" successor in the upcoming series. "I would say just soak up every moment," he said. "I mean, it obviously will have a lot of traction behind it. The fan base is still certainly here and thriving, so it's gonna be a whirlwind for whoever is involved in that."
The star added that becoming part of such a popular property is something to be savored. "I would just say enjoy everything, the highs, the lows, because you blink, and I'm like, 'Wow, our last movie was 12 years ago.' It's crazy," he explained. "I always wish I could go back in time and experience some of that stuff again and just live in the moment, so my advice would be to live in the moment."
Lautner's relationship with Twilight has evolved
Taylor Lautner's advice for the next Jacob Black on the "Twilight" TV show represents quite a bit of growth and self-reflection since his time appearing in the franchise's film series. In the past, the actor has opened up about the difficulties that came with his rapid rise to stardom at 16 years of age — and the challenge of leaving it behind. "In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life," he once told The TODAY Show. "But then when that's taken away from you at all you start to question yourself."
Despite the performer's conflicted feelings about his time with "Twilight" in the past, he told SiriusXM's "TODAY Show Radio" that he has nothing but fondness for his memories of the franchise now. "I was always incredibly thankful and feel super blessed for what it brought me, but maybe there was a little bit of resentment deep in there," Lautner said. "Now, I wouldn't change it, but I think it needed the growth to get to that place."
With Lautner's personal journey to accepting his history with "Twilight" complete, it seems that he'll be rooting for the new series first and foremost as a fan. "I'm very excited to see what they have in mind with the show," he said during his Collider interview. "Truthfully, I wish I could give you some exciting secrets, but I truly know nothing. But no, I'm excited to see what they do with it."