Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Has One Piece Of Advice For The Next Jacob Black

A new spin on "Twilight" is lurking in the shadows. In 2023, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a TV series reboot of Stephenie Meyer's mega-popular fantasy romance franchise is in the works. While details on casting are still quite slim for the time being, that hasn't stopped Taylor Lautner, who starred as werewolf-turned-boyfriend Jacob Black in each "Twilight" film, from offering up some advice to whoever plays the character next.

During an interview with Collider, Lautner provided a few nuggets of wisdom aimed at his future "Twilight" successor in the upcoming series. "I would say just soak up every moment," he said. "I mean, it obviously will have a lot of traction behind it. The fan base is still certainly here and thriving, so it's gonna be a whirlwind for whoever is involved in that."

The star added that becoming part of such a popular property is something to be savored. "I would just say enjoy everything, the highs, the lows, because you blink, and I'm like, 'Wow, our last movie was 12 years ago.' It's crazy," he explained. "I always wish I could go back in time and experience some of that stuff again and just live in the moment, so my advice would be to live in the moment."