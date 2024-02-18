Why Cyclops From X-Men '97 Sounds So Familiar

The first trailer for Marvel's "X-Men '97" dropped on February 15, about a month ahead of its premiere on March 20. As both the trailer and its title make clear, the animated show is a direct continuation of the classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" cartoon that ran from 1992 to 1997.

Of course, not everything from the older show carried over to its successor 27 years later. Most immediately apparent, for example, is higher-fidelity animation. And while some voice actors are reprising their characters from "X-Men: The Animated Series" — Cal Dodd is back as Wolverine — other key characters like Cyclops are rocking brand new voices.

In place of previous voice actor Norm Spencer, who died in 2020, Cyclops is now played by Ray Chase. His voice-acting work spans hundreds of titles, mostly including anime and video games. If he sounds familiar, it's likely from one of the following highlights of his extensive body of work.