Is Madame Web Blind?

Contains spoilers for "Madame Web"

Madame Web occupies an intriguing space within Spider-Man's continuity. She first appeared in 1980's "The Amazing Spider-Man #210" from writer Denny O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr. This version of her aesthetic is striking, as she is an elderly woman hooked up to a spiderweb-like life support system. She also has a condition called myasthenia gravis, which makes her blind. Above all else, she's a powerful entity with clairvoyance (the ability to see into the future).

This original version of Madame Web was blind, and that attribute tends to carry over into other storylines. A notable exception would be the 2024 "Madame Web" movie starring Dakota Johnson as the titular seer. She has vision throughout much of the film until the finale when a rogue firework strikes her in the face as she descends a body of water, blinding her. By the end of "Madame Web," the blindness is permanent, and she wears a visor over her face when the three future Spider-Women she protected come to visit her.

As tends to be the case for any comic book character who spans decades, variations exist for Madame Web. One such event, known as the Gathering of the Five, saw her receive the gift of immortality, which came with the alleviation of her myasthenia gravis. While versions of Madame Web exist who can see, most people will likely always associate her with being blind.