Madame Web Rotten Tomatoes Score: How Critics & Audiences Feel About The Marvel Movie

Sony has had a real roller coaster regarding the quality of their various Spider-Man-related films. While both Spider-Verse movies have been critical darlings, more tangentially connected efforts like "Venom" and "Morbius" have taken a beating in professional reviews.

Unfortunately, "Madame Web" finds itself in the second camp. The new movie is so widely panned that it has a Rotten Tomatoes score in the same ballpark as "Morbius." So, what do people have to say about it?

"What an unreservedly hopeless film this is," wrote Robbie Collin of The Daily Telegraph. "A sort of two-hour explosion in a boringness factory, in which the forces of dullness and stupidity combine in new and infinitely perturbing ways." Meanwhile, Matt Singer of ScreenCrush cut to the chase, writing, "It doesn't take clairvoyance to see this franchise has no future."

On the other hand, fans were much kinder on Rotten Tomatoes, giving "Madame Web" a score of 59%, compared to its dismal critical rating of 14%. "Went to see the film on 14/02/24 and honestly thoroughly enjoyed the film," wrote user Michael A. "The story was enticing, the dialogue was brilliant. One of the top films I've seen in a while. Highly recommend to go and see it!" they concluded.