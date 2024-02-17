Did Disney Really Break A Rumored Star Wars Rule About Glasses

Even a world bursting with as much imagination as the galaxy far, far away has its limits. The diverse creatures, rich philosophies, and futuristic tech of the ever-expanding "Star Wars" universe have captured the hearts and minds of audiences for over four decades, presenting settings and characters that feel grounded yet fantastical. But Disney may have taken things a step too far when it comes to one real-world detail often omitted from the sci-fi franchise.

In 2017, the Season 3 "Star Wars: Rebels" episode "Double Agent Droid" introduced Imperial Intelligence agent LT-319 (voiced by Josh Gad), the first canon "Star Wars" character to don a pair of glasses. Later, the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" featured another glasses-wearing face with Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi), the doctor and engineer who experiments on the gifted foundling Grogu before Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returns to save him.

While a seemingly superfluous aspect, it is notable that no canon "Star Wars" character prior had ever worn regular glasses, with the closest being the big goggles worn by Maz Kanata (voiced by Lupita N'yongo) in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It has long been rumored that "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was against the idea of glasses being present in his epic space saga. Given the galaxy's bevy of advanced technology that can create sentient droids and repair missing limbs, the need for simple spectacles is a presumably outdated concept.

However, Lucas himself has yet to confirm that such theories are true and it's unlikely he'd be up in arms about the implementation of glasses in modern "Star Wars" media — especially because it's far from the first time they've been worn.