Coraline 2: Whatever Happened To Neil Gaiman's Rumored Sequel?

Since its release in 2009, "Coraline" remains a beloved horror classic by viewers young and old. Based on the 2002 Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, the stop-motion animated feature follows the exploits of the titular young girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) as she discovers a passageway to an alternate reality in her new home. While seemingly superior to the dreary world she knows, it doesn't take long for Coraline to make a horrific discovery about what's in store for her.

Similar to its acclaimed source material, "Coraline" was a triumphant success. With a worldwide box office gross of $124 million, it ranks as one of the highest-grossing stop-motion movies of all time. Its financial success was matched by stellar reviews and nominations from the Academy and Golden Globes for best animated feature. With such achievements and a lasting legacy among animation fans, what's keeping a "Coraline" sequel from getting the green light?

Laika, the animation studio that produced the original movie and has since released Oscar-nominated films such as "ParaNorman" and "Kubo and the Two Strings," has been adamantly against making follow-ups. In a 2016 interview with Cartoon Brew, Laika president Travis Knight stated, "I take a firm stand against sequels. My industry brethren are a little shocked at how firmly I'm committed to not doing sequels. Of course, there are great sequels ... But I think if you look at where our industry is going, it's dominated by franchises and brands, re-dos, remakes, sequels, and prequels, where all these old presents are re-wrapped and offered up as new gifts. The pendulum has gone so far in that one direction." But one force still has the power to will a "Coraline" sequel into existence.