Coraline 2: Whatever Happened To Neil Gaiman's Rumored Sequel?
Since its release in 2009, "Coraline" remains a beloved horror classic by viewers young and old. Based on the 2002 Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, the stop-motion animated feature follows the exploits of the titular young girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) as she discovers a passageway to an alternate reality in her new home. While seemingly superior to the dreary world she knows, it doesn't take long for Coraline to make a horrific discovery about what's in store for her.
Similar to its acclaimed source material, "Coraline" was a triumphant success. With a worldwide box office gross of $124 million, it ranks as one of the highest-grossing stop-motion movies of all time. Its financial success was matched by stellar reviews and nominations from the Academy and Golden Globes for best animated feature. With such achievements and a lasting legacy among animation fans, what's keeping a "Coraline" sequel from getting the green light?
Laika, the animation studio that produced the original movie and has since released Oscar-nominated films such as "ParaNorman" and "Kubo and the Two Strings," has been adamantly against making follow-ups. In a 2016 interview with Cartoon Brew, Laika president Travis Knight stated, "I take a firm stand against sequels. My industry brethren are a little shocked at how firmly I'm committed to not doing sequels. Of course, there are great sequels ... But I think if you look at where our industry is going, it's dominated by franchises and brands, re-dos, remakes, sequels, and prequels, where all these old presents are re-wrapped and offered up as new gifts. The pendulum has gone so far in that one direction." But one force still has the power to will a "Coraline" sequel into existence.
Neil Gaiman still hasn't ruled out a Coraline follow-up
If there's anyone who could convince the team at Laika to produce a "Coraline" sequel, it would be Neil Gaiman. Having originated the concept with his acclaimed 2002 dark fantasy novel, the author could potentially make lightning strike twice by penning a follow-up. That is, however, if he has any ideas.
For years, Gaiman has shut down rumors and demands from fans for a sequel, often stating that he doesn't feel confident making a new installment unless he can top its predecessor. In a 2022 interview with ComicBook, the "Sandman" and "Stardust" author elaborated on his position. "What I've always said is that I wouldn't do a 'Coraline 2' unless I could come up with a story that was as good as 'Coraline 1.' And so far I haven't come up with [anything] ... Actually, as good or better because you don't want to do one of those sequels that sort of feels like a made-for-video sequel."
But even then, he doesn't shut down the possibility of a follow-up coming to fruition, so long as it's made with the same affection he put in his original book. "If you're gonna do something, it needs to be a 'Toy Story 2' or 'The Godfather Part 2' level sequel where you're actually upping your game," the writer continued. "So I absolutely wouldn't rule it out, but would absolutely want to go, 'Okay, that is the thing that is just even cooler than Coraline.'"
Fans may be bummed that a "Coraline" sequel has yet to see the light of day, but it's perhaps even better that its creators don't want to tarnish the original's rich legacy.