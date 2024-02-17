Why Tenet's Plot Is Confusing, According To Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan knows the plot of "Tenet" broke your brain, and he doesn't care. When it comes to blockbuster auteurs, Nolan is one of the few mainstream directors who doesn't like to hold his audience's hand, putting experience over interpretation or conclusion. Known for his complex, thought-provoking films, like "Inception" and "The Prestige," Nolan can often alienate viewers because of his films' convoluted worldbuilding and use of interesting storytelling devices. And with an obsession with the concept of time running throughout his films, it's very easy to feel overwhelmed and confused by the end of the picture.

For Nolan, this is a feature, not a bug. When "Tenet" debuted in 2020, it seemed to be Nolan's most indulgent and audacious film, packed with time travel and downright nonsensical story beats. The film's complexity has become a running joke in the cinephile community. While chatting with Nolan, late-night host Stephen Colbert candidly asked the director if even he understands "Tenet," arguably the British director's most inaccessible film. "You're not meant to understand everything in 'Tenet,'" the director bluntly said. "It's not all comprehensible. It's a bit like asking if I know what happens to the spinning top at the end of 'Inception.'"

"Tenet" is still a huge question mark in Nolan's filmography considering just how perplexing it is. The film follows a CIA agent known only as "the protagonist" (John David Washington), who investigates the origins of objects that travel backward through time. While it does have its fair share of fans (and has exploded in popularity following its release), it stands as Nolan's lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 69% critics' score.