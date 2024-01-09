Christopher Nolan Received A Harsh Tenet Review From His Peloton Instructor

Everyone's a critic, including Peloton instructors, it would seem.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed Christopher Nolan's acceptance speech for winning best director for "Oppenheimer" at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. While his work on the biopic earned him admiration from professional reviewers, Nolan took the opportunity to share how criticism can come from anywhere. He learned this first-hand when simply trying to exercise on his Peloton bike. Nolan shared: "The instructor started talking about one of my films and said, 'Has anyone else seen this? Because that's a couple hours of my life I'll never get back again.'"

The clip of the moment, led by instructor Jenn Sherman, was shared online by user @JacobOller on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she calls out "Tenet" by name during a December 2020 session. Not knowing the movie's director would ever see it, she unleashed a tirade, "This song is from a soundtrack of a movie called 'Tenet.' Anybody see this s***? Did anybody see this besides me? Because I need a manual. Someone's got to explain this."

Fortunately, the acceptance speech proved Christopher Nolan has a good sense of humor. Plus, it was an excellent teachable moment of how criticism isn't something to shy away from but a vital component of the art of filmmaking.