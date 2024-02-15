Marvel's Worst Captain America Reveals His Real Power & It's Perfect

Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts" #3 (by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Geraldo Borges, Arthur Hesli, and Joe Sabino)

John Walker has a reputation for being an egotistical, self-driven "hero," but there's no denying his skills. Now, Marvel's worst Captain America has perfectly explained his superpower while fighting Shang-Chi in "Thunderbolts" #3 — he's simply mastered the art of not giving a ****.

In the newest issue of Marvel Comics' "Thunderbolts," Shang-Chi tracks down John Walker in Hong Kong as the titular superteam's representative tries to recruit him and his partner Todd Ziller in their fight against the Red Skull. However, U.S. Agent has little desire for small talk, and threatens Shang-Chi when he's told the intel for his latest mission in Latveria secretly comes from the Red Skull and not the United States government. The confrontation leads to a fight between the Master of Kung Fu and the shield-bearing Walker. As things begin to get heated, the latter tells Shang-Chi what his superpower is: "I don't give a ****."

While Walker's warning would intimidate most opponents, Shang-Chi doesn't blink an eye. In a badass moment, he kicks U.S. Agent's shield, sending him flying across the empty bar before responding, "I do." The fight ends quickly with Walker's defeat. When he wakes up and sees the destruction American Kaiju is causing, he leaps into action to stop his giant-sized friend from doing major damage to the city and its innocent residents.