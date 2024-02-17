A Canceled Mayim Bialik Show Was Crucial For Jennifer Aniston

Long before Mayim Bialik became a household name for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," she was an up-and-coming child actor best known for playing a young Bette Midler in "Beaches." After the 1988 film, job offers for Bialik began rolling in, including a sitcom called "Molloy."

Though it only lasted seven episodes, "Molloy" was an important stepping stone for Bialik and her co-star, Jennifer Aniston. The series follows tween Molloy Martin (Bialik), who moves across the country to live in Los Angeles with her father and his family after her mother dies. It marked the television debut of the then-21-year-old Aniston, who played Courtney, Molloy's bratty older stepsister.

"Molloy" wasn't well-received, but luckily for Bialik, she had another pilot waiting in the wings. "Basically, when 'Blossom' came along, it was what I wanted to do, and I was really committed to doing it," a 15-year-old Bialik told The Washington Post in 1991. Even if "Molloy" had been picked up, Bialik would have stuck with "Blossom." "I would have said I'm not going to do ['Molloy'] because I'm not happy."

"Blossom" aired from 1991 to 1995, launching Bialik into the (admittedly short-lived) upper echelons of teen stardom. The "Molloy" cancellation also had a silver lining for Aniston. It freed up her schedule to join a little show called "Friends" in 1994. But first, she had to kiss a few more proverbial frogs in the network television world.