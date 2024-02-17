Why Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Turned Down A Bottle Of 1921 Dom Pérignon

For some, alcohol is more than a way to unwind after a long week. It's a status symbol, with one of the most prized bottles out there being a 1921 Dom Pérignon. On "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison actually got the chance to hold and evaluate one such bottle that was legitimate (unlike so many fake items brought onto the reality series). However, he ended up passing on the item for another reason.

On "Pawn Stars" Season 3, Episode 3 — "Double Trouble" — the seller presents the vintage bottle. Harrison offers up some history, even discussing how the 1921 is among the best. Here, he asks the most vital question: How was the bottle stored? The seller mentions that it was presumably standing upright in a liquor cabinet, and Harrison states that's the wrong way to store such a beverage. The Dom Pérignon website confirms this, clarifying that bottles should be stored horizontally in an area between 54 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

An expert then comes in and confirms the liquid inside the bottle is pretty much undrinkable, even offering a nauseating visual of particles floating around inside. While the right collector might simply be interested in the bottle for its historical value, Harrison just doesn't want it at this point, so he passes on making any kind of offer.