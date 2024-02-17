Why Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Turned Down A Bottle Of 1921 Dom Pérignon
For some, alcohol is more than a way to unwind after a long week. It's a status symbol, with one of the most prized bottles out there being a 1921 Dom Pérignon. On "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison actually got the chance to hold and evaluate one such bottle that was legitimate (unlike so many fake items brought onto the reality series). However, he ended up passing on the item for another reason.
On "Pawn Stars" Season 3, Episode 3 — "Double Trouble" — the seller presents the vintage bottle. Harrison offers up some history, even discussing how the 1921 is among the best. Here, he asks the most vital question: How was the bottle stored? The seller mentions that it was presumably standing upright in a liquor cabinet, and Harrison states that's the wrong way to store such a beverage. The Dom Pérignon website confirms this, clarifying that bottles should be stored horizontally in an area between 54 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
An expert then comes in and confirms the liquid inside the bottle is pretty much undrinkable, even offering a nauseating visual of particles floating around inside. While the right collector might simply be interested in the bottle for its historical value, Harrison just doesn't want it at this point, so he passes on making any kind of offer.
How much could the 1921 Dom Pérignon on Pawn Stars have been worth?
Rick Harrison's expert says the value based solely on the bottle (not accounting for the expired Champagne) would be $1,000 maximum. Even then, it sounds like most people interested in this thing would want the drink inside to be viable, which it clearly isn't. If it was in exceptional condition, the 1921 Dom Pérignon could've gone for as much as $10,000, Rick's expert claims. That estimate does seem to be roughly accurate. The auction house Christie's had two bottles of vintage 1921 Dom Pérignon go up and ultimately sell for $7,638 in 2004, which is around $12,500 in 2024 dollars when adjusted for inflation.
So, what would've happened had Chumlee gotten his hands on the bottle and taken a sip? It probably wouldn't be a pleasant experience, as one should surmise from the presence of flakes floating around. An expired Dom Pérignon will likely have a scent resembling vinegar as well as a sour taste. It's definitely not the kind of high-class experience one typically associates with the brand.
Ultimately, Harrison made the right move. Even if the bottle on its own were worth some money, he would still need to find someone who wanted a bottle of Champagne with specks in the liquid. It's not like the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is struggling for business, and he'll have plenty of other items come through to try to make a deal on.