Pawn Stars' Stradivarius Violin Was A Cheap Copy - But Is A Fake Worth Anything?

"Pawn Stars" has featured many high-value vintage items in its day, from a $5,000 samurai sword to a rare basketball card collection worth $25,000. However, there are also plenty of wares that don't turn out to be nearly as valuable as initially expected. Such was the case with a Stradivarius violin that was poised to become one of the rarest items ever seen on "Pawn Stars" before a certain revelation about the piece's true nature caused the deal to crumble.

As featured on "Pawn Stars" Season 17, Episode 8, titled "Pawning for Treble," a man named Edgar made quite the splash when he approached Chumlee Russell with what seemed to be an authentic Stradivarius violin. Edgar noted that the antique item was a family heirloom that had been passed down through generations, and despite its poor physical condition, he was seeking $700,000 for it — an asking price not too far removed from the general valuation of Stradivarius violins in the modern day.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down when Chumlee called in an expert, who identified from telltale markings and rough craftsmanship on the violin's body that it was likely one of the mass-produced fakes that have flooded the market since the early 1800s. Between its lack of authenticity and poor condition, the Pawn Stars ended up passing on the violin entirely. However, should the owner seek a second opinion, he might still be able to make some money off of the replica.