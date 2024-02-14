Who Paid For Super Bowl 2024's Controversial 'He Gets Us' Jesus Commercial?

Faith was proudly on display at Super Bowl LVIII. Mark Wahlberg's Hallow commercial advertised a Catholic prayer app, and another ad campaign promoted the Church of Scientology. But no religion-centric ad made a bigger splash than the He Gets Us ad campaign, which included a 60-second TV spot titled "Foot Washing" in the first half and a 15-second commercial titled "Who Is My Neighbor?" in the second half. The 75 seconds of advertising cost an estimated $17.5 million. So who bankrolled the commercials, and who are they intended to serve?

Campaign spokesman Greg Miller told Rolling Stone that the ads aim to "emphasize loving our neighbors like Jesus did, encouraging people to respect and serve each other." The Super Bowl, he continued, provided the campaign with a huge amount of outreach.

Critics have pointed out that the beliefs of the financiers tend to contradict Jesus' teachings as put forth in the ads. The He Gets Us commercials were partially funded by David Green, whose billionaire family owns the craft supply chain Hobby Lobby. The company previously went to the Supreme Court to advocate for a business' right to deny birth control coverage among its employees, claiming "sincere religious objections" in the case. Hobby Lobby also fought to deny a transgender employee access to the women's restroom in one of its stores.

While the Green family pays for a sizable piece of the He Gets Us pie, other donors have chosen to stay anonymous.