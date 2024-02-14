Who's The Other Actor In Mark Wahlberg's Hallow Commercial?

During Super Bowl LVIII, Mark Wahlberg graced TV screens across America in an ad for Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app that exists at the nexus of religion and wellness.

The ad features a montage of different people praying, either at dinner with their families, at the big game, or while serving in the military. "Join us in prayer this Lent on Hallow," Wahlberg says at the end of the 30-second TV spot before delivering the kicker, "Stay prayed up." The other prominent actor in the commercial is Jonathan Roumie, who can be seen having ash applied to his forehead for Ash Wednesday. Roumie and Wahlberg are both partners with Hallow, and they lead several prayer sessions on the app.

Roumie is a familiar face in the Christian entertainment circuit, as he is best known for playing Jesus on "The Chosen," a crowdfunded historical series about Jesus of Nazareth. "Very often, I don't feel worthy of playing Jesus," Roumie told The New York Times. "I struggle with that a lot. But I also acknowledge what God has done for my life as a result of playing Christ and how God has changed my life." Roumie's faith has informed some of his other work, including a role in the Kelsey Grammer-starring "Jesus Revolution," but he's known for his more secular roles as well.