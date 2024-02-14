Who's The Other Actor In Mark Wahlberg's Hallow Commercial?
During Super Bowl LVIII, Mark Wahlberg graced TV screens across America in an ad for Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app that exists at the nexus of religion and wellness.
The ad features a montage of different people praying, either at dinner with their families, at the big game, or while serving in the military. "Join us in prayer this Lent on Hallow," Wahlberg says at the end of the 30-second TV spot before delivering the kicker, "Stay prayed up." The other prominent actor in the commercial is Jonathan Roumie, who can be seen having ash applied to his forehead for Ash Wednesday. Roumie and Wahlberg are both partners with Hallow, and they lead several prayer sessions on the app.
Roumie is a familiar face in the Christian entertainment circuit, as he is best known for playing Jesus on "The Chosen," a crowdfunded historical series about Jesus of Nazareth. "Very often, I don't feel worthy of playing Jesus," Roumie told The New York Times. "I struggle with that a lot. But I also acknowledge what God has done for my life as a result of playing Christ and how God has changed my life." Roumie's faith has informed some of his other work, including a role in the Kelsey Grammer-starring "Jesus Revolution," but he's known for his more secular roles as well.
Jonathan Roumie's work includes TV and video games
Before Jonathan Roumie joined the cast of "The Chosen," he was struggling as a working actor while appearing in countless one-off episodes of shows like "Law & Order," "Castle," "The Newsroom," and "Chicago Med." In addition to his live-action work, Roumie has voiced characters in a number of acclaimed video games, including "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," "Death Stranding," and "Ghost of Tsushima."
Roumie credits God with digging him out of his career slump via "The Chosen." During an appearance on "Fox News Tonight," Roumie said that after hustling for over a decade "I literally surrendered my entire life, my career, everything that I had and didn't have over to God. And that day, He blessed me with a bit of a massive financial miracle that changed my relationship with Him completely and forever."
Even with the financial cushion of "The Chosen," Roumie continues to do voice work, and he can be heard next in the forthcoming "Death Stranding" sequel slated for a 2025 release.
Roumie's extensive voice work experience likely made his voice recordings for Hallow a breeze. In addition to Roumie and Mark Wahlberg, the app features prayers led by Mario Lopez and Andrea Bocelli.