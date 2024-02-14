Who Is HERBIE - Fantastic Four's Cute & Controversial Robot Friend, Explained

On February 14, Marvel revealed its main cast and a release date for "The Fantastic Four." This film marks the iconic superhero team's official introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after John Krasinski's multiversal cameo as Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The studio has only confirmed the four leads, leaving plans for the supporting cast unknown. One possible and perhaps even likely addition is HERBIE, a robot companion to the Fantastic Four with a somewhat controversial real-life origin story.

HERBIE debuted as one of the titular four heroes in a 1978 cartoon called "The New Fantastic Four," replacing Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. While a rumor circulated that NBC nixed the Human Torch over a belief that he would inspire kids to light themselves on fire, comic book historian Mark Evanier debunked this on his website. According to some "New Fantastic Four" producers, Universal held the rights to the Human Torch at that time for a planned movie and forbade the cartoon from including him. Jack Kirby designed HERBIE as a replacement, and Stan Lee came up with his name.

While HERBIE may not be a suitable substitute for the iconic Human Torch, he quickly found a place in Marvel lore, even branching out beyond just the superhero team he was designed to assist.