Exclusive Spider-Verse Preview Pits Wolverine Against The Most Dangerous Spider-Man Yet
Contains spoilers for "Edge of Spider-Verse" #1 from Marvel Comics
Marvel is taking readers across the Spider-Verse once again, introducing both new characters and alternate versions of heroes and villains — including a new web-slinger called Weapon VIII, who is tasked with stopping a very angry Wolverine.
For nearly a decade, Marvel's "Edge of Spider-Verse" miniseries have introduced significant characters in their multiverse-spanning adventures. From Spider-Gwen first appearing in 2014's "Edge of Spider-Verse" #2 (by Jason Latour, Robbi Rodriguez, Rico Renzi, and Clayton Cowles) to the fairytale-inspired Spinstress in 2022's "Edge of Spider-Verse" #4 (by David Hein, Luciano Vecchio, Brian Reber, and VC's Joe Caramagna), the comic series has been an important tool in helping reveal multiple web-slingers with a wide array of powers, looks, and secret identities. The success of the Spider-Verse helped shape the acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" animated films, both of which were nominated for multiple Academy Awards, with the former winning Best Animated Feature in 2019.
Marvel's newest "Edge of Spider-Verse" series introduces a new spider-character chasing down Wolverine after the future X-Man breaks free from the Weapon X Program. Meanwhile, another first look showcases a character who played an integral role in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," as Spider-Byte deals with balancing her life as a hero and a student. We've got an exclusive preview of what's coming in the latest iteration of the comic.
Weapon VIII is Marvel's newest Spider-Verse characer
"Edge of Spider-Verse" #1 features a story titled "New Toys" (by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Travel Foreman, Brian Reber, and VC's Joe Caramagna), which tells the familiar tale of Wolverine escaping the throes of the Weapon X Program with a new twist. In Looper's exclusive preview of the issue, the Wolverine of Earth-72 runs thru=ough a snowy forest after breaking out of the secret government facility that experimented on him. He immediately recognizes he's being followed, smelling the scent of Weapon VIII who descends from the trees and ambushes the escapee.
Weapon VIII, who wears giant robotic spider arms (which may be embedded in his body) as well as a visor, isn't welcomed by Wolverine. He questions why the spider-themed man is working with the organization that's experimented on them, calling him blind to the fact that he's being used despite having "so many eyes." Logan tries to reason with Weapon VIII as he swings his adamantium claws at him, and it's revealed the new character doesn't even know his real name.
The character's design is somewhat similar to Cyclops, and considering this is an alternate universe story with different takes on popular heroes, Weapon VIII may be the usual mutant leader's spider-persona, although that's just pure speculation at this point. What we do know is that if even Wolverine has trouble taking him down, then Weapon VIII may very well be one of the most dangerous Spider-people Marvel has introduced to date. Check out the preview for the Wolverine and Weapon VIII-starring story below.
Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Bye returns
Marvel's technological web-slinger Margo Kess, aka Spider-Byte, debuted in 2018's "Vault of Spiders" #1 (by Nilah Magruder, Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, Andrew Crossley, and Travis Lanham) and returns in "Edge of Spider-Verse" #1. The character has become somewhat of a household name following her appearance in the animated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" film. There, Spider-Byte (voiced by Amandla Stenberg) was a part of Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society, using her tech prowess to assist with multiversal challenges. The cyberhero ends up joining the Spider-Gang alongside Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) ends up in the wrong universe by the film's end.
In Looper's exclusive preview of the "Edge of Spider-Verse" #1 story "The Glitch" (by Magruder, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Joe Caramagna), Margo tries to find the best balance between being a student and a hero. To achieve this, she becomes three versions of herself at the same time — literally. The physical Margo is hooked up to virtual reality; a fake virtual version of herself makes sure she doesn't miss a quiz; and she fights crime as the friendly internet crimefighter (and appropriately, the master of multitasking), Spider-Byte. The hero once again changes the meaning of web-slinger as she swings through the online world as its defender and protector.
The Spider-Verse stories continue
Besides the Weapon VIII and Spider-Byte stories, "Edge of Spider-Verse" #1 will feature a new Spider-Man 2099-starring tale called "Prologue" (by Alex Segura, Salvador Larroca, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Caramagna). Weapon VIII won't be the only new character the series debuts; looking ahead to "Edge of Spider-Verse" #2, the Spider-Verse expands further with a new hero called Spooky-Man from Kaare Andrew and Bob Quinn, while Rich Douek and Edgar Salazar will reintroduce Cyborg Spider-Man in the same issue.
Check out Chad Hardin and Edgar Delgado's cover art for "Edge of Spider-Verse" #1, featuring Weapon VIII perched on a snowy tree as he joins the Weapon X program's team searching for Wolverine. The text solicit for the issue follows.
The now perennial Spider-Hit is back as we start the build to the biggest Spider-Versal story we've EVER DONE! We all know who Weapon X is, but WHO IS WEAPON VIII?! In their universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back. SPIDER-BYTE RETURNS! You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She's back in comics now and you don't want to miss her!
"Edge of Spider-Verse" #1 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores on February 21, 2024.