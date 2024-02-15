Exclusive Spider-Verse Preview Pits Wolverine Against The Most Dangerous Spider-Man Yet

Contains spoilers for "Edge of Spider-Verse" #1 from Marvel Comics

Marvel is taking readers across the Spider-Verse once again, introducing both new characters and alternate versions of heroes and villains — including a new web-slinger called Weapon VIII, who is tasked with stopping a very angry Wolverine.

For nearly a decade, Marvel's "Edge of Spider-Verse" miniseries have introduced significant characters in their multiverse-spanning adventures. From Spider-Gwen first appearing in 2014's "Edge of Spider-Verse" #2 (by Jason Latour, Robbi Rodriguez, Rico Renzi, and Clayton Cowles) to the fairytale-inspired Spinstress in 2022's "Edge of Spider-Verse" #4 (by David Hein, Luciano Vecchio, Brian Reber, and VC's Joe Caramagna), the comic series has been an important tool in helping reveal multiple web-slingers with a wide array of powers, looks, and secret identities. The success of the Spider-Verse helped shape the acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" animated films, both of which were nominated for multiple Academy Awards, with the former winning Best Animated Feature in 2019.

Marvel's newest "Edge of Spider-Verse" series introduces a new spider-character chasing down Wolverine after the future X-Man breaks free from the Weapon X Program. Meanwhile, another first look showcases a character who played an integral role in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," as Spider-Byte deals with balancing her life as a hero and a student. We've got an exclusive preview of what's coming in the latest iteration of the comic.