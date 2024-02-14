How A Hudson Bay Gorget Caused One Of Pawn Stars' Most Unhinged Negotiations

Since it's a reality show that deals with the colorful staff and clientele of a pawn shop, History's "Pawn Stars" isn't exactly short of strange encounters. However, more often than not, the customers who visit the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop to sell their precious things are behaving well and treating the staff and the deal with respect. Of course, there are exceptions. Consider Kris, a man who turns up at the shop to sell an ornate Hudson's Bay gorget, something even veteran Richard "Old Man" Harrison has trouble wrapping his head around. As it turns out, a gorget is an armored collar piece that protects your throat area and, in this case, doubles as an authority symbol. Meanwhile, the Hudson's Bay Company is a Canadian trade business founded in 1670 and still operating as the oldest company in North America.

Kris aims to sell the antique piece of equipment for $100,000. When Rick Harrison deems the gorget to be considerably less valuable, worth just $1,000, Kris flips out. "What the f*** are you talking about?" the seller blurts out after hearing the lowered evaluation. When Rick offers to buy it for the $1,000, Kris continues to retaliate. "I don't know what you're smoking, man, but that's not going to work," he says, before opting to take the gorget and leave. Kris is thoroughly disappointed with the experience and says he feels Rick was deliberately trying to lowball him. Rick takes things in stride, though Old Man does note to the customer that he's out of line.

Fans on Instagram and YouTube tend to agree. "The piece is absolutely not worth anything look at it," user @gobears360 opined.