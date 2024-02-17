Thor Star Anthony Hopkins Found Acting In Marvel Movies Pointless - Here's Why

Sir Anthony Hopkins is a highly decorated Welsh actor who may or may not despise the core requirements of his chosen profession. During a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Hopkins stated that he prefers to avoid work whenever possible and that his placement within the MCU allows his lackadaisical approach to thrive. "I try to apply it to everything I do: no acting required. On 'Thor,' you have Chris Hemsworth — who looks like Thor — and a director like Kenneth Branagh, who is so certain of what he wants," explained Hopkins. "They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne; shout a bit. If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting it."

The statement is seemingly given without malice. According to "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," a 2021 illustrated compendium of MCU trivia written by Tara Bennet and Paul Terry, the "Hannibal" star almost retired before "Thor" gave him the strength to continue. "Branagh gave me back the chops to work. I was gonna give it up, really. But you see, [Branagh] won't let you do that," said Hopkins. "Working with Ken was quite an injection of new energy into my life. He seems to have that same infectious quality on everybody in the crew. His enthusiasm, his attitude, is so positive, that he brings out the best in everybody."

Perhaps his attitude toward the MCU shifted after Branagh left — he only directed the first "Thor," after all — or perhaps he just enjoys coasting wherever possible. Either way, another MCU star chose to compare her experience to his.