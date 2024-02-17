AI Recasts Keanu Reeves As Doctor Strange In The MCU

In the years since he made his big-screen debut, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has emerged as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest and most formidable heroes. For his part, Cumberbatch has fit so seamlessly into the role that some fans have likely forgotten that he wasn't the only performer who was approached about taking on the role of the Sorcerer Supreme. Several other high-profile actors were almost cast as Doctor Strange instead of Cumberbatch, who famously turned down the first MCU role he was offered (Malekith in "Thor: The Dark World") because he wanted to wait for a better part.

Suffice it to say, Cumberbatch ended up getting just that. However, one of the actors allegedly in contention along with Cumberbatch for the role of Stephen Strange was John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. This has led digital artist and Marvel fan @houseofmat to — with the help of AI — imagine what it might have looked like had Reeves been cast as Doctor Strange, specifically, had he gotten the part during the '90s. Unsurprisingly, the result confirms that the "Matrix" star, at the very least, wouldn't have had any trouble looking the part.

Whether or not Reeves' take on Stephen Strange would have been as compelling as Cumberbatch's is a mystery that will likely never be solved. That said, it's worth noting that the conversation surrounding Reeves' potential "Doctor Strange" casting did actually reach him in 2014.