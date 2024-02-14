Why Sylvester Stallone Wants Ryan Gosling To Play One Of His Most Iconic Characters

It's hard to imagine anybody other than Sylvester Stallone playing Rocky Balboa or John Rambo, considering he not only created the characters but made them both cinematic icons.

That's not to say Stallone isn't willing to lend his very large shoes — at least the ones that belong to Rambo — to another actor. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Stallone told host Jimmy Fallon that he had his revelation about Ryan Gosling playing Rambo after the two met for dinner.

Rambo, of course, was introduced in the 1982 hit action film "First Blood," where Stallone plays a Vietnam War veteran who relies on his lethal skills as a U.S. Special Forces soldier when he becomes the subject of a police manhunt. He reprised the character in the blockbuster sequel "Rambo: First Blood, Part II" in 1985, and was back for three more films in the franchise, ending with "Rambo: Last Blood" in 2019.

Recalling his and Gosling's dinner, Stallone told Fallon about how he arrived at the idea of the "Barbie" star taking over the legendary role. "[Ryan] goes, 'I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn't stop. I'd vacation as Rambo,'" he recalled. "He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo. And I thought, 'This is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I'll pass it on to him because he loves the character.'"