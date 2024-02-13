The Huge Action Movie Star Who Almost Played A Ken In Barbie (And Why He Didn't)

It may be Barbie's world, but Ken stole the show in Greta Gerwig's 2023 blockbuster hit — so much so that Ryan Gosling nabbed an Oscar nomination for his role in "Barbie." No Ken is an island, and Gosling was surrounded by a formidable cast of Kenpatriots played by the likes of Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. Action icon Sylvester Stallone was almost a Ken as well.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Stallone revealed that Gerwig reached out to him about a role in "Barbie." "The director said, 'Do you want to be in the film?' I said, 'I'd love to be in the film,'" said Stallone. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts got in the way, and the actor was too busy working on "Tulsa King" to bring Rocky Ken to life.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and executive produced by "The Sopranos" alum Terence Winter, "Tulsa King" follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), an ex-mafia capo who is exiled to Oklahoma after serving 25 years in prison. There, he sets up his own underground crime network. Season 1 premiered in November 2022, just a few months before Barbenheimer fever swept the nation.

Stallone may have been stuck in Tulsa, but his heart was at the Mojo Dojo Casa House, where he served as an inspiration to Beach Ken.