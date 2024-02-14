This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Won't Audition For Batman Again - Here's Why

Although Milo Ventimiglia once played the superpowered Peter Petrelli in the hit NBC sci-fi series "Heroes," his aspirations to dive back into the superhero realm, unfortunately, fell short when he reportedly auditioned to play the titular role that eventually went to Robert Pattinson in "The Batman."

However, since the DC Extended Universe has been rebooted and Pattinson's Batman won't appear in James Gunn's new DCU, it's conceivable Ventimiglia could audition to play Batman once more. As such, Comic Book asked the "This is Us" star if he would be interested in giving Batman another shot. "No, because at this point, I'm probably too young. That's how it goes, man," he told the publication. "When they say they want young Batman, they want [someone] young. When they say they want old Batman, they want someone older."

Ventimiglia added that part of being an actor is envisioning roles you could see doing. "There's those characters you want to think, 'Man, I could do that,' and you don't get them," he said. "You see another actor take it and do good work with it or do s****y. You kind of forget it."